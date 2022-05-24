Coatue Management LLC Makes New Investment in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 132,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,752,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. 21.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.45. 8,086,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,085,969. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.21 and a 1-year high of $143.11. The company has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.72. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PDD shares. TheStreet lowered Pinduoduo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pinduoduo from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. 86 Research raised Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. HSBC lowered their target price on Pinduoduo from $76.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Pinduoduo from $80.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.08.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

