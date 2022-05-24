Coatue Management LLC Has $12.17 Million Holdings in Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI)

Coatue Management LLC trimmed its position in Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,483,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375,811 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC owned about 1.60% of Absci worth $12,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Absci in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Absci during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Absci during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Absci during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Absci during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 40.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Absci in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Absci from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Absci from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Absci in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Absci currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of ABSI stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $3.55. 346,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,138,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a current ratio of 6.11. Absci Co. has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $31.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Absci had a negative net margin of 2,633.14% and a negative return on equity of 36.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Absci Co. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Absci

Absci Corporation, a drug and target discovery company, provides biologic drug candidates and production cell lines using integrated drug creation platform for partners in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform enables the creation of biologics by unifying the drug discovery and cell line development processes into one process.

