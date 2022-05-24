Coatue Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Coatue Management LLC decreased its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,287,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,761,923 shares during the period. Moderna comprises about 4.8% of Coatue Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Coatue Management LLC owned 1.06% of Moderna worth $1,088,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 2,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $1,307,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,229,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,507,448.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.60, for a total transaction of $1,301,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 287,126 shares of company stock worth $42,625,874 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRNA traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $137.62. 4,282,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,655,732. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.70.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $3.40. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MRNA shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.62.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

