Coatue Management LLC Decreases Stake in MSD Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSDAU)

Coatue Management LLC reduced its stake in MSD Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSDAU – Get Rating) by 72.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 689,800 shares during the quarter. Coatue Management LLC’s holdings in MSD Acquisition were worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSDAU. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of MSD Acquisition by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in MSD Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in MSD Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. DG Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MSD Acquisition by 3,065.5% in the 3rd quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 50,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 49,048 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in MSD Acquisition by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,020,000 after acquiring an additional 222,900 shares during the period.

Get MSD Acquisition alerts:

MSDAU stock remained flat at $$9.88 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,566. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.01. MSD Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.35.

MSD Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSDAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSD Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSDAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSD Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSD Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.