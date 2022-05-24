Coatue Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 179,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $21,341,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Camden National Bank grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,191 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 102.5% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 51.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 50,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,414,000 after acquiring an additional 17,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Alibaba Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. HSBC cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $247.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.62.

BABA traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.23. 13,654,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,463,846. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $73.28 and a 1 year high of $230.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.