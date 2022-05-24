CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 99.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 123,247 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 147.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 148,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,665,000 after acquiring an additional 88,229 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 105.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 123,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,908,000 after purchasing an additional 63,600 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,176,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,498,000 after purchasing an additional 80,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in CME Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 88,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $23,173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $191.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.47. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.79 and a 1-year high of $256.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $226.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.49.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on CME Group from $275.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $255.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.00.

In related news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.30, for a total transaction of $175,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $488,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,620,940. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Profile (Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.