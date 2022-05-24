CloakCoin Trading 15.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 46.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. CloakCoin has a market cap of $3.35 million and $1,456.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CloakCoin has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar. One CloakCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.57 or 0.00001954 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000389 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000275 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006815 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,850,225 coins. CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

