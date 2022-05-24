Clever Leaves (CLVR) & The Competition Financial Survey

Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR – Get Rating) is one of 938 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Clever Leaves to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.7% of Clever Leaves shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of Clever Leaves shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Clever Leaves has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clever Leaves’ competitors have a beta of 1.12, meaning that their average share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Clever Leaves and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clever Leaves 0 1 2 0 2.67 Clever Leaves Competitors 6439 21114 43344 870 2.54

Clever Leaves presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 362.96%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 128.50%. Given Clever Leaves’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Clever Leaves is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Clever Leaves and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Clever Leaves $15.37 million -$45.73 million -0.60 Clever Leaves Competitors $1.86 billion $249.40 million -1.54

Clever Leaves’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Clever Leaves. Clever Leaves is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Clever Leaves and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clever Leaves -280.95% -50.18% -30.22% Clever Leaves Competitors -3,160.81% -1,570.80% -9.07%

Summary

Clever Leaves beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Clever Leaves (Get Rating)

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. operates as a cannabis company. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. The Cannabinoid segment engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, commercialization, and distribution of cannabinoid products internationally. The Non-Cannabinoid segment is engaged in formulating, manufacturing, marketing, selling, distributing, and commercializing nutraceutical and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors in the United States. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

