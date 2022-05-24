Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,615,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.56% of Clear Channel Outdoor worth $8,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ares Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 46,774,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 52,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,090,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,384,000 after purchasing an additional 120,709 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 595,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 510,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lisa Hammitt sold 68,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $253,730.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

CCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $5.00 to $3.25 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clear Channel Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.13.

Shares of CCO opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $796.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.18.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $525.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

