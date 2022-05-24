ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 16,378 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 618,121 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 16,378 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $10,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,554.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRO traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,378,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,216,025. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.66 and a 200-day moving average of $21.14. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.58.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.15%.

MRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Scotiabank raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.06.

In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 79,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $2,246,255.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,052,120.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 298,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $7,457,904.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,290,067 shares of company stock valued at $32,798,479. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

