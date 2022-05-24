ClariVest Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $13,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,039,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 91,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,046,000 after buying an additional 26,578 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,005,000 after buying an additional 179,388 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 1,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ODFL shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $255.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL traded down $3.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $246.48. 769,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,841. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $281.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.26. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.31 and a 12 month high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.26%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

