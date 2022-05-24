ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $29.26 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,023 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,637 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 0.9% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $29,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 236.8% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total value of $1,967,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,266,215.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,047 shares of company stock valued at $9,030,622 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on V. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler cut Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $283.00 to $239.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.88.

NYSE:V traded down $4.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $202.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,458,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,893,694. The firm has a market cap of $385.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $211.93 and a 200-day moving average of $212.45. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.67 and a 12 month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

Visa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.