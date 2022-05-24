ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $17.90 Million Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,779 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $17,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $630.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $419.00.

NYSE EPAM traded down $5.79 on Tuesday, hitting $308.87. 850,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,342. The company has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $296.31 and its 200 day moving average is $441.79. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.59 and a 52 week high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 21.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

