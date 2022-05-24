ClariVest Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,216 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,350 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $16,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PulteGroup from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on PulteGroup from $63.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

NYSE PHM traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,939,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,683. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.61 and a 1 year high of $58.83. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. PulteGroup had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 7.35%.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $740,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

