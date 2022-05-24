ClariVest Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $18,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,033,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,761 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 8.3% during the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,617,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $936,732,000 after acquiring an additional 354,695 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 25.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,427,014 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $289,484,000 after acquiring an additional 292,857 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,960,831 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,209,213,000 after acquiring an additional 290,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 51.4% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 726,640 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $147,407,000 after acquiring an additional 246,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

LOW traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $184.62. 4,486,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,215,304. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.22 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $204.75 and a 200 day moving average of $227.26. The firm has a market cap of $122.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.08%.

LOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research note on Friday. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.84.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

