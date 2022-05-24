Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.25-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $860.00 million-$880.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $914.83 million.

CTRN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Citi Trends from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Craig Hallum downgraded Citi Trends from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut Citi Trends from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citi Trends from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citi Trends in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.00.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

NASDAQ CTRN traded up $2.45 on Tuesday, reaching $28.18. 1,992,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,519. The firm has a market cap of $244.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.27. Citi Trends has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $97.46.

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $240.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.80 million. Citi Trends had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 48.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Citi Trends will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jessica Berkowitz sold 1,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $57,989.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,999.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 863.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 20,523 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the 1st quarter worth approximately $787,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 55,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 848.1% in the 1st quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. now owns 132,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 118,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Citi Trends by 430.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter.

Citi Trends Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.