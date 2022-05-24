Cibc World Markets Corp Makes New Investment in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 39.7% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $113.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.82 billion, a PE ratio of 97.66 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.45 and a twelve month high of $212.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.45.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company’s revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.75) EPS. Research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Airbnb from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Airbnb from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.22.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.93, for a total value of $1,991,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $174,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 742,480 shares of company stock worth $120,617,976 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

