Cibc World Markets Corp Has $989,000 Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 93.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 67,071 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Etsy were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Etsy by 1,537.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,123,000 after purchasing an additional 106,255 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at about $333,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,388,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Etsy by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 625,086 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $136,857,000 after purchasing an additional 19,520 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy stock opened at $76.07 on Tuesday. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.66 and a 12 month high of $307.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.74. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.75.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $579.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.71 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.57% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total value of $1,695,939.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,354,187.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total value of $86,813.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 171 shares in the company, valued at $22,664.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,675 shares of company stock worth $19,994,340. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $275.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Etsy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.44.

Etsy Profile (Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.