Cibc World Markets Corp Has $940,000 Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,204 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 2,987 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,250,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 136.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 833,087 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $136,543,000 after acquiring an additional 480,475 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 304.4% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 591,362 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $106,787,000 after acquiring an additional 445,123 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 19.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,537,709 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $415,933,000 after acquiring an additional 413,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 80.6% during the third quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 914,282 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $149,851,000 after acquiring an additional 407,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $46,669.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,749.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,376 shares of company stock worth $6,741,869 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $231.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $226.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.40.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $121.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $170.56 and its 200-day moving average is $176.83. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.05 and a 12-month high of $217.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.51.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 4.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.59) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

