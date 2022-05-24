Cibc World Markets Corp Has $916,000 Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,112 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 16,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

NYSE:TSN opened at $87.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.88 and its 200 day moving average is $89.29. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.88 and a 12 month high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.56%.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $484,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 22,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,965,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,936 shares of company stock valued at $2,752,206 over the last quarter. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSN. Piper Sandler cut Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.00.

About Tyson Foods (Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.