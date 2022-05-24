Cibc World Markets Corp Decreases Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 10.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% during the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 914 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $250.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $281.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.26. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.31 and a 1-year high of $373.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.23. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.26%.

A number of research firms have commented on ODFL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.17.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

