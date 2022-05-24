Cibc World Markets Corp Cuts Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,211 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KR. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

KR opened at $50.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.75. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $36.17 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.44.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.53%.

In other Kroger news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 115,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $6,429,570.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 77,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total value of $4,795,320.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 432,968 shares of company stock worth $24,877,771 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.95.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

