Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Plans $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th.

Chemed has increased its dividend by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Chemed has a dividend payout ratio of 6.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Chemed to earn $21.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.7%.

Chemed stock opened at $491.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. Chemed has a 52 week low of $403.00 and a 52 week high of $539.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $496.71 and a 200-day moving average of $491.46.

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.30. Chemed had a return on equity of 41.96% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $530.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chemed will post 19.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chemed in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.91, for a total value of $1,409,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 1,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.10, for a total value of $716,143.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,500,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,891 shares of company stock valued at $7,316,570. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 405.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

