Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) is Kerrisdale Advisers LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Kerrisdale Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 115.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,267 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 39,752 shares during the quarter. Charles River Laboratories International accounts for 5.8% of Kerrisdale Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $27,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRL. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CRL. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $377.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.88.

NYSE:CRL traded down $7.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $223.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,282. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $313.51. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.20 and a 1 year high of $460.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $913.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.64 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total value of $41,110.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,199.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

