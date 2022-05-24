Cedar Rock Capital Ltd. Sells 274,969 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Cedar Rock Capital Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,012,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 274,969 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for 12.3% of Cedar Rock Capital Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd. owned approximately 0.48% of Automatic Data Processing worth $496,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,568,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $713,408,000 after buying an additional 993,139 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 115.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,312,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,350,000 after purchasing an additional 703,911 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at about $123,551,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at about $96,461,000. Finally, Natixis raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 11,484.0% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 303,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,676,000 after purchasing an additional 300,882 shares during the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at $355,998.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,253,806.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP stock traded up $4.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $212.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,488,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,102. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.18 and a 12 month high of $248.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.36. The company has a market cap of $88.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 61.45%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price objective (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.43.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

