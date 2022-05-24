Cavalry Management Group LLC Sells 207,983 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Cavalry Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 97.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 207,983 shares during the period. Cavalry Management Group LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 76,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 179,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,469,000 after purchasing an additional 34,285 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 28,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Shares of ADI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.56. 113,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,899,033. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.81 and a 1-year high of $191.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $84.55 billion, a PE ratio of 45.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.89 and a 200 day moving average of $166.24.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.29. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.12%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $750,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total value of $636,409.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,901 shares of company stock worth $2,951,831. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.52.

Analog Devices Profile (Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.