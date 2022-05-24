Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $62.48 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIIGet Rating) will post sales of $62.48 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $61.56 million to $63.77 million. Cardiovascular Systems posted sales of $70.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full year sales of $236.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $235.29 million to $237.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $260.95 million, with estimates ranging from $255.65 million to $266.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cardiovascular Systems.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSIIGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.43% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $56.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Cardiovascular Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CSII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey S. Points purchased 3,000 shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $43,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,024. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,087,402 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $160,176,000 after purchasing an additional 80,138 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,488,625 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $65,516,000 after purchasing an additional 167,105 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,747,278 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,814,000 after purchasing an additional 195,818 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,043,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,270,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 806,497 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $18,215,000 after purchasing an additional 65,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSII traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $16.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,852. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.01. Cardiovascular Systems has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $44.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes solutions to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat various plaque types in above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

