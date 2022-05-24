Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT Sells 7,598 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lessened its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,526,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,598 shares during the quarter. Axalta Coating Systems comprises approximately 2.0% of Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT owned 1.11% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $83,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AXTA. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.3% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 79,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 257.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William M. Cook purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXTA traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,365,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,668,895. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.52. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.67 and a 52 week high of $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.30.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

