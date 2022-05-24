Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT Sells 47,087 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT cut its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 47,087 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT owned about 0.97% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $25,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 44.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 8,319 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,356,000. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Matthew W. Foehr purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $82.76 per share, for a total transaction of $206,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,346,777.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Kozarich sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.62, for a total value of $93,178.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGND traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.51. 148,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,666. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 60.51, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.81 and a 200 day moving average of $122.18. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $77.80 and a 52-week high of $169.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 5.88.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.10. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $45.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LGND. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals to $130.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ligand Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.43.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

