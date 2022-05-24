Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT Reduces Stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT trimmed its position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,586,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 118,934 shares during the period. Silgan makes up approximately 3.6% of Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings in Silgan were worth $153,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLGN. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan during the third quarter worth $11,815,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Silgan during the third quarter worth $1,996,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silgan during the fourth quarter worth $18,660,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silgan during the fourth quarter worth $1,884,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 2.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 143,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLGN stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $42.75. 554,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,282. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.76. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.10 and a 1 year high of $46.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Silgan ( NASDAQ:SLGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 25.33%. Silgan’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Silgan’s payout ratio is 19.22%.

SLGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.70.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

