Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT Has $65.12 Million Stock Position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT decreased its position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,664,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 151,317 shares during the period. CBIZ makes up 1.5% of Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT owned approximately 3.20% of CBIZ worth $65,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in CBIZ in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in CBIZ in the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in CBIZ in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in CBIZ in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in CBIZ in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of CBZ stock traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $38.49. The stock had a trading volume of 267,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,212. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 0.69. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $44.17.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CBZ shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CBIZ in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBIZ in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.
In other news, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 8,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $307,855.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total transaction of $603,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,844 shares in the company, valued at $10,380,799.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,453 shares of company stock worth $1,894,410. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.
