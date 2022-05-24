Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT Cuts Stock Holdings in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT trimmed its position in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) by 79.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,539,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,820,528 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT owned approximately 1.11% of Hostess Brands worth $31,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TWNK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,570,000. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter worth $42,237,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Hostess Brands by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,238,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,607 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter worth $26,680,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Hostess Brands by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,023,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,916 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Michael John Cramer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $553,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,487.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TWNK traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.12. 1,308,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,164,172. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $24.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.13 and its 200-day moving average is $20.62.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $332.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TWNK shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.13.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

