Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT Boosts Stake in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its stake in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,584,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 476,260 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT owned 1.66% of Verra Mobility worth $39,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRRM. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter worth $12,552,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Verra Mobility in the 3rd quarter worth $10,023,000. Sunriver Management LLC raised its position in Verra Mobility by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 2,134,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,929,000 after purchasing an additional 625,075 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Verra Mobility in the 3rd quarter worth $9,168,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Verra Mobility by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,267,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,989,000 after acquiring an additional 408,686 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VRRM traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.48. 667,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,567. Verra Mobility Co. has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.50. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 45.53 and a beta of 1.33.

Verra Mobility ( NASDAQ:VRRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 44.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRRM. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Verra Mobility from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services; Government Solutions; and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

