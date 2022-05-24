Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT Boosts Holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) by 113.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 870,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462,834 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $48,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 391.6% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 44,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 35,624 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 76,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after acquiring an additional 20,650 shares during the last quarter. Granby Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,389,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 226.5% in the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 8,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 14,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 90,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,064,000 after acquiring an additional 19,772 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,561,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,684. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.17. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.90 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Victoria’s Secret & Co. news, Director Anne Sheehan sold 5,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $261,146.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Martin P. Waters sold 75,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $3,495,565.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,020 shares of company stock worth $3,891,262 over the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $86.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.64.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Profile (Get Rating)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.