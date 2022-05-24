Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT Acquires 7,533 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,122,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,533 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Brands makes up approximately 2.7% of Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $114,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPB. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the third quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 182.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 65.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the third quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPB traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.45. 207,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,580. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 1.49. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.66 and a 52 week high of $107.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.02%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPB. TheStreet lowered Spectrum Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Spectrum Brands from $116.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. National Bank Financial raised Spectrum Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Spectrum Brands from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.29.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

