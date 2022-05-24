Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Receives $27.00 Average PT from Analysts

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.33.

Several equities analysts have commented on CSWC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Capital Southwest in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Hovde Group cut their price objective on Capital Southwest to $22.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Capital Southwest by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 107,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in Capital Southwest by 1.6% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 28,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Capital Southwest by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,369 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Capital Southwest by 3.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. 24.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CSWC traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.85. 108,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,389. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Capital Southwest has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $28.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is 124.68%.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

