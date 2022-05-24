Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,240 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 48,730 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $9,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNQ. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNQ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.35.

CNQ traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $64.36. 1,923,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,467,641. The firm has a market cap of $74.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.53. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $29.53 and a twelve month high of $70.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.32. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.583 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 37.44%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

