Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,880 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $8,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 51,600.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNI has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$169.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.86.

Shares of CNI traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,060,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,385. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.45. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $100.66 and a twelve month high of $137.19. The firm has a market cap of $76.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.00% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.586 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.10%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

