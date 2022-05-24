Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend of $0.09 (OTCMKTS:CDPYF)

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0943 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.

OTCMKTS CDPYF opened at $36.23 on Tuesday. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $50.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.09.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.68.

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

