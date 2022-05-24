Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,687 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,826 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $9,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $147.63 on Tuesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.04 and a fifty-two week high of $192.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.03. The company has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a PE ratio of 55.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.13.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.63 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.58.

In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.02, for a total transaction of $1,140,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $10,661,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,237,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,435,916.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 295,043 shares of company stock valued at $45,057,964. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

