BSCView Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $105.00 (BSCV)

BSCView (BSCV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One BSCView coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BSCView has a total market capitalization of $41,590.00 and $105.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BSCView has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 269.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24,942.37 or 0.85190769 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 517.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.31 or 0.00509963 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00034259 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 49.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,551.08 or 1.45333404 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000264 BTC.

BSCView Coin Profile

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

Buying and Selling BSCView

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCView directly using U.S. dollars.

