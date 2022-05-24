Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.08.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BC. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Brunswick from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Brunswick from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Brunswick from $121.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Brunswick from $123.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

In other Brunswick news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 2,040 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $175,154.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 1.3% during the third quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 2.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 2.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BC traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,056,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,813. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.18. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $68.11 and a twelve month high of $108.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.56.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.20. Brunswick had a return on equity of 35.51% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.04%.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

