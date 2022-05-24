BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its holdings in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 142,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,577 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in BRP were worth $12,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of BRP by 700.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after buying an additional 573,296 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in BRP by 42.0% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,617,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,757,000 after buying an additional 478,167 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 126.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 324,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,092,000 after acquiring an additional 181,054 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BRP by 40.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,900,000 after acquiring an additional 157,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 89.4% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 331,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,913,000 after acquiring an additional 156,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $69.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 2.53. BRP Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.38 and a 1 year high of $102.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.11.

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 326.52% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BRP Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.90%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of BRP to $100.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$130.00 to C$136.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of BRP from C$124.00 to C$136.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on BRP from C$150.00 to C$154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.27.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

