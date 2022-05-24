Brokerages Set Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Price Target at $61.50

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.50.

ZLNDY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Zalando to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Zalando from €84.00 ($89.36) to €52.00 ($55.32) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Zalando from €101.00 ($107.45) to €96.50 ($102.66) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Zalando from €90.00 ($95.74) to €55.00 ($58.51) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zalando from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Zalando alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ZLNDY traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.49. 104,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,139. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Zalando has a 1 year low of $15.75 and a 1 year high of $62.11.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.