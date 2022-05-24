Brokerages Set Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Target Price at $556.33

Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $556.33.

FICO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $670.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.39, for a total value of $384,660.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.52, for a total transaction of $118,535.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 195.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 68 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 86.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FICO traded down $7.88 on Thursday, reaching $390.84. The stock had a trading volume of 298,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,154. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.26. Fair Isaac has a 12-month low of $340.48 and a 12-month high of $553.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $412.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $428.93.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $357.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.63 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 113.66% and a net margin of 31.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

