Brokerages Set DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Target Price at $163.00

Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-four analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $159.52.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on DoorDash from $142.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on DoorDash from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday. They issued a “top pick” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on DoorDash from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

In related news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $4,503,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.17, for a total value of $9,613,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 330,629 shares of company stock worth $34,766,184 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in DoorDash during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,120,000. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP acquired a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,638,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 38.3% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 110,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,690,000 after buying an additional 30,490 shares during the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,591,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,230,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DoorDash stock traded down $5.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.66. 5,136,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,054,619. The stock has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.24 and a beta of 1.02. DoorDash has a twelve month low of $57.60 and a twelve month high of $257.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.70.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that DoorDash will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

