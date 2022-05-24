Brokerages Set CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Target Price at $3.46

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.66.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CAIXY shares. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of CaixaBank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €3.40 ($3.62) price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CaixaBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CaixaBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CaixaBank from €2.90 ($3.09) to €3.30 ($3.51) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CaixaBank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS CAIXY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.14. 731,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,283. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average is $1.02. CaixaBank has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $1.28.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.0379 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is a boost from CaixaBank’s previous dividend of $0.01.

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

