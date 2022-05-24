Brokerages Anticipate Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $100,000.00

Equities research analysts expect that Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) will announce $100,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vaxart’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $100,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $90,000.00. Vaxart reported sales of $110,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vaxart will report full year sales of $10.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $350,000.00 to $31.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $139.18 million, with estimates ranging from $16.10 million to $262.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vaxart.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 41.95% and a negative net margin of 16,892.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VXRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vaxart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Vaxart from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ VXRT traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.37. 2,636,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,622,994. The stock has a market cap of $425.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 0.67. Vaxart has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $10.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.28 and a 200 day moving average of $5.27.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 23.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,860,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,332 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,452,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,997,000 after purchasing an additional 357,036 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,074,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,617,000 after purchasing an additional 90,272 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Vaxart by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,126,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,335,000 after acquiring an additional 993,652 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vaxart by 4.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,112,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,792,000 after acquiring an additional 83,238 shares during the period. 45.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

