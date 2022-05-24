Brokerages Anticipate Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Terex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.14 billion and the lowest is $1.01 billion. Terex reported sales of $1.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Terex will report full-year sales of $4.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.46 billion to $4.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Terex.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.13 million. Terex had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 21.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Terex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Terex from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Terex from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Terex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.69.

In other Terex news, VP Scott Posner sold 3,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $139,247.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Terex by 329.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,570,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,622 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Terex during the third quarter valued at about $48,781,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Terex during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,005,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Terex by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,955,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,647,000 after purchasing an additional 489,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Terex by 561.7% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 573,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,192,000 after purchasing an additional 486,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Terex stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.99. 900,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,424. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.68. Terex has a 12 month low of $30.67 and a 12 month high of $54.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.85%.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

