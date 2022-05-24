Brokerages Anticipate First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $106.35 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) will post $106.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Busey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $104.55 million to $107.26 million. First Busey reported sales of $97.55 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Busey will report full-year sales of $430.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $422.35 million to $434.19 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $458.93 million, with estimates ranging from $447.58 million to $469.82 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. First Busey had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $105.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BUSE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Busey in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of First Busey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of First Busey from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

NASDAQ:BUSE traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,888. First Busey has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.23 and its 200-day moving average is $26.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. First Busey’s payout ratio is 45.32%.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.52 per share, with a total value of $90,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in First Busey by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 81,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in First Busey in the 4th quarter valued at $13,115,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First Busey by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,995,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,401,000 after purchasing an additional 49,354 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in First Busey by 170.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in First Busey by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 48.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

